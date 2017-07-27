This Day In History — What’s Up Doc?
July 27
1861
Union general George B. McClellan was put in command of the Army of the Potomac during the Civil War.
1940
Bugs Bunny made his debut in the cartoon A Wild Hare.
1953
An armistice was signed ending the Korean War.
1974
The House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach Richard Nixon for obstructing justice in the Watergate case.
1995
The Korean War Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington, DC.
1996
A pipe bomb exploded in an Atlanta park during the Olympic Games.
2003
Lance Armstrong won his fifth straight Tour de France, tying Miguel Indurain’s record.
2012
The 2012 Summer Olympics began in London.
Birthdays
Alexandre Dumas
1824–1895, French dramatist and novelist
Leo Durocher
baseball player (1905)
Norman Lear
television producer (1922)
Bharati Mukherjee
writer (1940)
Peggy Fleming
ice skater (1948)