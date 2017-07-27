This Day In History — What’s Up Doc?

July 27

1861

Union general George B. McClellan was put in command of the Army of the Potomac during the Civil War.

1940

Bugs Bunny made his debut in the cartoon A Wild Hare.

1953

An armistice was signed ending the Korean War.

1974

The House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach Richard Nixon for obstructing justice in the Watergate case.

1995

The Korean War Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington, DC.

1996

A pipe bomb exploded in an Atlanta park during the Olympic Games.

2003

Lance Armstrong won his fifth straight Tour de France, tying Miguel Indurain’s record.

2012

The 2012 Summer Olympics began in London.

Birthdays

Alexandre Dumas

1824–1895, French dramatist and novelist

Leo Durocher

baseball player (1905)

Norman Lear

television producer (1922)

Bharati Mukherjee

writer (1940)

Peggy Fleming

ice skater (1948)