Kansas State Fair To Offer Discounted Tickets

News Release Courtesy of the Kansas State Fair

Hutchinson, Kan. – From discount tickets and packages to Midway specials and season passes, the Kansas State Fair provides plenty of ways to save money throughout the 10 days of the fair. Get your tickets now and prepare to get your fair on. This year’s fair runs Sept. 8-17.

Discount Tickets

Gate admission tickets are discounted when purchased before Sept. 8. Midway sheets are discounted when purchased before Aug. 21. All grandstand concerts include gate admission when purchased before Aug. 21.

· Season Pass, $40 ($100 value) – includes 10-day access to the fairgrounds.

· Gate admission tickets, $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $4 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under get in free.

· Midway sheets (22 ride tickets each), $20.

To purchase discount tickets please visit http://bit.ly/2pkHEzd-DiscountTickets.

Ticket Packages

Meals, rides and gate admissions packages help you make the most out of your fair experience. These exclusive packages work great for families, couples and groups of friends.

· Family Pack, $75 ($103 value) – includes 4 adult gate admissions, $20 food tickets, 2 Midway sheets of 22 ride tickets, a punch card good for the following: 2 State Fair railroad tickets, 2 Ye Old Mill tickets, 2 boat dock on Lake Talbott tickets and 2 Giant Slide tickets.

· Couples Pack, $35 – 2 adult gate admission, $20 food tickets and 1 Midway sheet of 22 ride tickets.

· Kids Pack, 6 – 12 years, $20 ($29 value) – 1 child gate admission, $10 food tickets, 1 coupon for a ride on the Midway, a punch card good for the following: 1 State Fair Railroad ticket, 1 Ye Old Mill ticket, 1 boat dock on Lake Talbott ticket and 1 Giant Slide ticket.

Discounts available through Thursday, Sept. 7 (limited quantities). Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/2pkHEzd-DiscountTickets.

Wristband Promotions

Love the thrill of nonstop rides and the rush of the Midway? You won’t want to miss out on these reduced rates. Wristband vouchers purchased before Aug. 21 are $25. On Aug. 21, prices increase to $30. Wristband vouchers may be redeemed during Moonlight Madness, Ride-O-Rama and Last Chance dates and times. One wristband voucher is good for one wristband day.

· Moonlight Madness happens Friday, Sept. 8 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 15 from Noon to 11 p.m.

· Ride-O-Rama occurs Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13 from Noon to 10 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 14 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

· Last Blast is Sunday, Sept. 17 from Noon to 8 p.m.

Wristband vouchers may be purchased at http://bit.ly/2uST3EC-Wristband .

Dillons Dollar Day

Dillons Dollar Day returns Monday, Sept. 11 at the Kansas State Fair. Outside gate admission will be only $1 for all ages and free with your Dillons card.

During Dillons Dollar Day, all Midway rides will require only one coupon per ride. Purchase a Midway sheet of ride tickets for $20 before Aug. 21 to maximize your fun on the Midway and fairgrounds.

For more information on all discount packages at the Kansas State Fair, please visit www.kansasstatefair.com.

