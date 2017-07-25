This Day In History — First Woman In Space
July 25
1946
The United States tested the first underwater atomic bomb at Bikini Atoll.
1952
Puerto Rico became a commonwealth of the United States.
1956
The Italian liner Andrea Doria sank after colliding with the Swedish ship Stockholm off the New England coast, killing 51 people.
1978
The world’s first test-tube baby, Louise Joy Brown, was born in Lancashire, England.
1984
Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space.
2000
The supersonic airliner Concorde crashed after takeoff outside Paris.
Birthdays
July 25
Thomas Eakins
Pronunciation: [A´kinz] 1844–1916, American painter, photographer, and sculptor.
Henry Knox
officer (1750)
Arthur Balfour
statesman (1848)
Walter Payton
football player (1954)
Matt LeBlanc
actor (1967)