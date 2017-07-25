This Day In History — First Woman In Space

July 25

1946

The United States tested the first underwater atomic bomb at Bikini Atoll.

1952

Puerto Rico became a commonwealth of the United States.

1956

The Italian liner Andrea Doria sank after colliding with the Swedish ship Stockholm off the New England coast, killing 51 people.

1978

The world’s first test-tube baby, Louise Joy Brown, was born in Lancashire, England.

1984

Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space.

2000

The supersonic airliner Concorde crashed after takeoff outside Paris.

Birthdays

July 25

Thomas Eakins

Pronunciation: [A´kinz] 1844–1916, American painter, photographer, and sculptor.

Henry Knox

officer (1750)

Arthur Balfour

statesman (1848)

Walter Payton

football player (1954)

Matt LeBlanc

actor (1967)