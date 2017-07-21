This Day In History — Jesse James Makes First Plunder

July 21

1861

Confederate forces won victory at Bull Run in the first major battle of the Civil War.

1873

The first train robbery west of the Mississippi was pulled off by Jesse James and his gang.

1925

In the “Monkey Trial,” John T. Scopes was found guilty of violating Tennessee state law by teaching evolution.

1949

The U.S. Senate ratified the North Atlantic Treaty.

1970

The Aswan High Dam was opened in Egypt.

1998

Astronaut Alan Shepard died.

2002

WorldCom filed for bankruptcy, then the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Birthdays

Ernest Hemingway

1899–1961, American novelist and short-story writer, born in Oak Park, Illinois; one of the great American writers of the 20th century.

Jean Picard

astronomer (1620)

Isaac Stern

violinist (1920)

John Gardner

writer (1933)

Janet Reno

U.S. Attornery General (1938)

Kenneth Starr

independent counsel (1946)

Garry Trudeau

political cartoonist (1948)

Robin Williams

comedian (1951)