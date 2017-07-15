This Day In History — International Space Voyage

July 15

1869

Margarine was patented in France by Hippolyte Mege Mouries.

1870

Georgia became the last of the Confederate States to be readmitted to the Union.

1918

The Second Battle of the Marne began during World War I.

1940

The world’s tallest man (8 feet, 11.1 inches), Robert Wadlow, died.

1948

John J. Pershing, whose leadership in World War I earned him the title General of the Armies of the United States, died in Washington, DC.

1975

The Russian Soyuz and the U.S. Apollo launched. The Apollo-Soyuz mission was the first international manned spaceflight.

2010

After 86 days of gushing oil into the Gulf of Mexico and several previous attempts to contain the flow, BP caps its leaking oil well.

Birthdays

Rembrandt

1606–69, Dutch painter, etcher, and draftsman, born in Leiden.

Rembrandt is acknowledged as the greatest master of the Dutch school.

Clement Moore

poet (1779)

Mother Cabrini

nun (1850)

Iris Murdoch

writer (1919)