This Day In History — International Space Voyage
July 15
1869
Margarine was patented in France by Hippolyte Mege Mouries.
1870
Georgia became the last of the Confederate States to be readmitted to the Union.
1918
The Second Battle of the Marne began during World War I.
1940
The world’s tallest man (8 feet, 11.1 inches), Robert Wadlow, died.
1948
John J. Pershing, whose leadership in World War I earned him the title General of the Armies of the United States, died in Washington, DC.
1975
The Russian Soyuz and the U.S. Apollo launched. The Apollo-Soyuz mission was the first international manned spaceflight.
2010
After 86 days of gushing oil into the Gulf of Mexico and several previous attempts to contain the flow, BP caps its leaking oil well.
Birthdays
Rembrandt
1606–69, Dutch painter, etcher, and draftsman, born in Leiden.
Rembrandt is acknowledged as the greatest master of the Dutch school.
Clement Moore
poet (1779)
Mother Cabrini
nun (1850)
Iris Murdoch
writer (1919)