Director of Career Services Candidate Presentations to be held on Campus

Candidates for the Director of Career Services at Fort Hays State University will be on campus this week to give presentations to students, faculty and staff of FHSU. Local businesses will also be present. The candidates will speak for 20 minutes in a presentation entitled, We Can Get You There.

After their presentations, the floor will be opened to any questions for the candidates to answer about themselves and the position. Candidate names and resumes will be provided prior to each presentation. Feedback sheets will also be made available and will be collected at the end of the question and answer portion of the presentation.

The times and locations for the presenters are as follows:

Candidate #1: Wednesday, July 12, Rarick 201 – 2:00 p.m. -2:45 p.m.

Candidate #2: Thursday, July 13, Rarick 201 – 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Candidate #3: Thursday, July 13, Rarick 201 – 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Candidate #4: Friday, July 14, Rarick 201 – 8:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Questions can be directed to Dr. Patricia Griffin at plgriffin@fhsu.edu.