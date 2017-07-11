This Day In History — King Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

July 11

1533

Pope Clement VII excommunicated England’s King Henry VIII.

1804

Former vice president Aaron Burr fatally wounded former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton in a duel. Hamilton died the following afternoon.

1864

Confederate General Jubal A. Early and his troops attacked Washington, DC. They retreated the next day, ending the Confederate threat to occupy the capital.

1914

Babe Ruth made his major league baseball debut as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

1977

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work to advance civil rights.

1989

Actor Laurence Olivier died.

1995

The United States and Vietnam established full diplomatic relations.

2011

The News of the World, a British newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch, closes after several allegations that the paper’s journalists hacked into voicemail accounts belonging to not only a 13-year-old murder victim but also the relatives of soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Birthdays

John Quincy Adams

1767–1848, American president, born in Braintree, Mass.

Robert the Bruce

Scottish King (1274)

Thomas Bowdler

editor (1754)

E. B. White

writer (1899)

Yul Brynner

actor (1920)