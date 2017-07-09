This Day In History — The Bite Heard Round the World
July 09
1816
Argentina formally declared independence from Spain.
1850
Zachary Taylor, the 12th president of the U.S., died after only 16 months in office.
1872
The doughnut cutter was patented by John F. Blondel of Thomaston, Me.
1896
William Jennings Bryan delivered his “cross of gold” speech at the Democratic National Convention.
1900
The British Parliament proclaimed that as of Jan. 1, 1901, the six Australian colonies would be united at the Commonwealth of Australia.
1974
Former U.S. chief justice Earl Warren died in Washington, DC.
1997
Boxer Mike Tyson was temporarily banned from boxing for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear.
2002
Baseball’s All-Star Game ended in a tie after 11 innings. Both sides had run out of pitchers.
2011
After more than 50 years of struggle, South Sudan declares independence and becomes Africa’s 54th state.
Birthdays
Samuel Eliot Morison
1887–1976, American historian, b. Boston.
Ann Radcliffe
novelist (1764)
Elias Howe
inventor (1819)
Nikola Tesla
electrical engineer, inventor (1856)
Dorothy Thompson
journalist (1893)
Donald H. Rumsfeld
secretary of Defense (1932)
David Hockney
artist (1937)
Tom Hanks
actor (1956)
Courtney Love
musician, singer, songwriter, actor (1964)