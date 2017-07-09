This Day In History — The Bite Heard Round the World

July 09

1816

Argentina formally declared independence from Spain.

1850

Zachary Taylor, the 12th president of the U.S., died after only 16 months in office.

1872

The doughnut cutter was patented by John F. Blondel of Thomaston, Me.

1896

William Jennings Bryan delivered his “cross of gold” speech at the Democratic National Convention.

1900

The British Parliament proclaimed that as of Jan. 1, 1901, the six Australian colonies would be united at the Commonwealth of Australia.

1974

Former U.S. chief justice Earl Warren died in Washington, DC.

1997

Boxer Mike Tyson was temporarily banned from boxing for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear.

2002

Baseball’s All-Star Game ended in a tie after 11 innings. Both sides had run out of pitchers.

2011

After more than 50 years of struggle, South Sudan declares independence and becomes Africa’s 54th state.

Birthdays

Samuel Eliot Morison

1887–1976, American historian, b. Boston.

Ann Radcliffe

novelist (1764)

Elias Howe

inventor (1819)

Nikola Tesla

electrical engineer, inventor (1856)

Dorothy Thompson

journalist (1893)

Donald H. Rumsfeld

secretary of Defense (1932)

David Hockney

artist (1937)

Tom Hanks

actor (1956)

Courtney Love

musician, singer, songwriter, actor (1964)