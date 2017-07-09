Larks to Host Educators’ Night

As Independence Day has come and gone, the midway point of summer vacation has also passed by. With the downhill approach to school in the fall set in motion, the Hays Larks want to recognize all those whose jobs will return to full swing when the schools re-open their doors: educators. On Thursday, July 13th, the Larks will be playing host to “Educators’ Night” at Larks Park in downtown Hays. where the team will be recognizing area educators in attendance.

A special incentive will be given to the first 100 educators who sign in at the registration table, as they will receive a complimentary t-shirt courtesy of the event’s sponsors. Additionally, there will be a drawing for prices.

The Larks, who are Hays’ semi-professional baseball team, were last season’s Jayhawk League champions and the 2016 National Baseball Congress World Series runner-up. The Larks want to show their support to educators by thanking them for their dedication, hard work and commitment to teaching.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. as the Larks welcome the Dodge City A’s to Larks Park.