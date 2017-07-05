This Day In History — Debut of the Two-Piece

July 05

1811
Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.

1865
William Booth formed the Salvation Army in London, England.

1946
The bikini swimsuit made its debut at a Paris fashion show.

1954
Elvis Presley recorded “That’s All Right,” his first commercial record.

1975
Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win a Wimbledon singles title when he defeated Jimmy Connors.

1996
Dolly, the first sheep cloned from adult cells, was born.

2002
Baseball great Ted Williams died.

Birthdays

David Farragut

Pronunciation: [far´ugut] 1801–70, American admiral, born near Knoxville, Tenn.

P. T. Barnum

showman (1810)

Cecil Rhodes

imperialist (1853)

Jean Cocteau

artist (1889)

Georges Pompidou

political leader (1911)

