This Day In History — Debut of the Two-Piece

July 05

1811

Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.

1865

William Booth formed the Salvation Army in London, England.

1946

The bikini swimsuit made its debut at a Paris fashion show.

1954

Elvis Presley recorded “That’s All Right,” his first commercial record.

1975

Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win a Wimbledon singles title when he defeated Jimmy Connors.

1996

Dolly, the first sheep cloned from adult cells, was born.

2002

Baseball great Ted Williams died.

Birthdays

David Farragut

Pronunciation: [far´ugut] 1801–70, American admiral, born near Knoxville, Tenn.

P. T. Barnum

showman (1810)

Cecil Rhodes

imperialist (1853)

Jean Cocteau

artist (1889)

Georges Pompidou

political leader (1911)