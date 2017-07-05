This Day In History — Debut of the Two-Piece
July 05
1811
Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.
1865
William Booth formed the Salvation Army in London, England.
1946
The bikini swimsuit made its debut at a Paris fashion show.
1954
Elvis Presley recorded “That’s All Right,” his first commercial record.
1975
Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win a Wimbledon singles title when he defeated Jimmy Connors.
1996
Dolly, the first sheep cloned from adult cells, was born.
2002
Baseball great Ted Williams died.
Birthdays
David Farragut
Pronunciation: [far´ugut] 1801–70, American admiral, born near Knoxville, Tenn.
P. T. Barnum
showman (1810)
Cecil Rhodes
imperialist (1853)
Jean Cocteau
artist (1889)
Georges Pompidou
political leader (1911)