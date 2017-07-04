This Day In History — Independence Day
July 04
1776
The U.S. declared independence from Great Britain.
1826
Former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.
1831
Former president James Monroe died.
1845
Henry David Thoreau moved into his shack on Walden Pond.
1862
Lewis Carroll first told the story of Alice’s Adventures Underground to the Liddell sisters.
1884
The Statue of Liberty was presented to the United States in Paris.
1895
Katharine Lee Bates published America the Beautiful.
1939
Lou Gehrig, stricken with ALS, made his farewell at Yankee Stadium.
1976
The United States celebrated its bicentennial.
1997
The U.S. Pathfinder probe landed on Mars.
2012
The European Organization for Nuclear Research, also known as CERN, announced the discovery of a new particle with properties consistent with the Higgs boson.
Birthdays
Calvin Coolidge
1872–1933, American president, born in Plymouth, Vt.
Nathaniel Hawthorne
author (1804)
Giuseppe Garibaldi
Italian patriot (1807)
Stephen Foster
composer (1826)
Rube Goldberg
cartoonist and sculptor (1883)
Louis B. Mayer
movie executive (1885)
Meyer Lansky
mobster (1902)
Abigail Van Buren
advice columnist (1918)
Eva Marie Saint
actress (1924)
Gina Lollobrigida
model, actress (1927)
George Steinbrenner
owner of NY Yankees (1930)