This Day In History — Independence Day

July 04

1776

The U.S. declared independence from Great Britain.

1826

Former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.

1831

Former president James Monroe died.

1845

Henry David Thoreau moved into his shack on Walden Pond.

1862

Lewis Carroll first told the story of Alice’s Adventures Underground to the Liddell sisters.

1884

The Statue of Liberty was presented to the United States in Paris.

1895

Katharine Lee Bates published America the Beautiful.

1939

Lou Gehrig, stricken with ALS, made his farewell at Yankee Stadium.

1976

The United States celebrated its bicentennial.

1997

The U.S. Pathfinder probe landed on Mars.

2012

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, also known as CERN, announced the discovery of a new particle with properties consistent with the Higgs boson.

Birthdays

Calvin Coolidge

1872–1933, American president, born in Plymouth, Vt.

Nathaniel Hawthorne

author (1804)

Giuseppe Garibaldi

Italian patriot (1807)

Stephen Foster

composer (1826)

Rube Goldberg

cartoonist and sculptor (1883)

Louis B. Mayer

movie executive (1885)

Meyer Lansky

mobster (1902)

Abigail Van Buren

advice columnist (1918)

Eva Marie Saint

actress (1924)

Gina Lollobrigida

model, actress (1927)

George Steinbrenner

owner of NY Yankees (1930)