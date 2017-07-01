This Day In History — The Battle of Gettysburg

July 01

1863

The Battle of Gettysburg, which marked the turning point in the Civil War, began.

1867

Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain under the British North America Act.

1898

Theodore Roosevelt and his Rough Riders fought the battle of San Juan Hill in the Spanish-American War.

1943

Income tax withholding began in the United States.

1962

Burundi and Rwanda achieved independence.

1963

The U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP (Zone Improvement Plan) codes.

1968

The United States, Britain, the Soviet Union, and 58 other nations signed the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

1994

Yasir Arafat returned to Palestinian land after 27 years in exile.

1997

After 156 years of British colonial rule, Hong Kong was returned to China.

2000

Vermont’s civil unions law went into effect.

2013

Croatia became the 28th member of the European Union.

Birthdays

Diana, Princess of Wales

1961–1997, former Princess of Wales, born in Sandringham, Norfolk, England.

George Sand

novelist (1804)

Louis Blériot

aviator and inventor (1872)

Thomas A. Dorsey

gospel musician (1899)

Estée Lauder

cosmetics company founder, (1908)

Olivia De Havilland

actress (1916)

Sydney Pollack

producer, director, actor (1934)

Twyla Tharp

choreographer (1941)

Kalpana Chawla

astronaut (1961)