This Day In History — The Battle of Gettysburg
July 01
1863
The Battle of Gettysburg, which marked the turning point in the Civil War, began.
1867
Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain under the British North America Act.
1898
Theodore Roosevelt and his Rough Riders fought the battle of San Juan Hill in the Spanish-American War.
1943
Income tax withholding began in the United States.
1962
Burundi and Rwanda achieved independence.
1963
The U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP (Zone Improvement Plan) codes.
1968
The United States, Britain, the Soviet Union, and 58 other nations signed the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.
1994
Yasir Arafat returned to Palestinian land after 27 years in exile.
1997
After 156 years of British colonial rule, Hong Kong was returned to China.
2000
Vermont’s civil unions law went into effect.
2013
Croatia became the 28th member of the European Union.
Birthdays
Diana, Princess of Wales
1961–1997, former Princess of Wales, born in Sandringham, Norfolk, England.
George Sand
novelist (1804)
Louis Blériot
aviator and inventor (1872)
Thomas A. Dorsey
gospel musician (1899)
Estée Lauder
cosmetics company founder, (1908)
Olivia De Havilland
actress (1916)
Sydney Pollack
producer, director, actor (1934)
Twyla Tharp
choreographer (1941)
Kalpana Chawla
astronaut (1961)