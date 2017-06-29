Courtesy of Fort Hays State University Athletics Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Gerard Wellbrock, play-by-play “Voice of the Tigers”, received his award from the National Sports Media Association for Kansas Sportscaster of the Year on Monday (June 26) at the 58thNSMA Awards Banquet in North Carolina. Wellbrock was in the company of several acclaimed sportscasters nationally on Monday evening.

Wellbrock will enter his 16th year as the play-by-play voice of Fort Hays State Athletics in 2017-18. This was the first time he won the Kansas Sportscaster of the Year honor from the NSMA. Wellbrock has also accumulated several major awards in the state of Kansas, including the Hod Humiston Award by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, a three-time recipient of the Oscar Stauffer Award from the Kansas State High School Activities Association (Sportscaster of the Year), and the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Sportscaster of the Year. He also has several first-place awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for his play-by-play and complete sportscasts over the years.

Fort Hays State has enjoyed Wellbrock’s presence for over two decades, in both play-by-play and color analyst roles. Wellbrock has been with KAYS (Eagle Radio) since 1992 and has been the play-by-play “Voice of the Tigers” for 15 years. He served as a color analyst for six years. He took over the play-by-play role for Fort Hays State games in 2002.