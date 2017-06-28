This Day In History — “The Great War” Begins and Ends tmnstaff June 28, 2017 today June 28 1836 The fourth president of the United States, James Madison, died at Montpelier, his Virginia estate. 1894 Labor Day became a federal holiday by an act of Congress. 1914 Archduke Francis Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary and his wife were assassinated, setting off World War I. 1919 The Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending World War I. 1978 The Supreme Court ruled in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke that the use of quotas in affirmative action programs was not permissible. 1996 The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, voted to admit women. 1997 Boxer Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during their heavyweight title fight, earning a 16-month suspension. 2000 Elian Gonzalez was returned to his father in Cuba. 2001 Serbia handed over Slobodan Milosevic over to the UN war crimes tribunal. 2004 In Iraq, the United States transferred power back to the Iraqis two days earlier than planned. Birthdays Henry VIII 1491–1547, King of England (1509–47), second son and successor of Henry VII. Peter Paul Rubens painter (1577) Jean-Jacques Rousseau philosopher (1712) Luigi Pirandello author (1867) Richard Rodgers composer (1902) Mel Brooks writer, film director (1926) John Elway football player (1960) John Cusack actor (1966) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply