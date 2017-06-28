This Day In History — “The Great War” Begins and Ends

June 28

1836

The fourth president of the United States, James Madison, died at Montpelier, his Virginia estate.

1894

Labor Day became a federal holiday by an act of Congress.

1914

Archduke Francis Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary and his wife were assassinated, setting off World War I.

1919

The Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending World War I.

1978

The Supreme Court ruled in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke that the use of quotas in affirmative action programs was not permissible.

1996

The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, voted to admit women.

1997

Boxer Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during their heavyweight title fight, earning a 16-month suspension.

2000

Elian Gonzalez was returned to his father in Cuba.

2001

Serbia handed over Slobodan Milosevic over to the UN war crimes tribunal.

2004

In Iraq, the United States transferred power back to the Iraqis two days earlier than planned.

Birthdays

Henry VIII

1491–1547, King of England (1509–47), second son and successor of Henry VII.

Peter Paul Rubens

painter (1577)

Jean-Jacques Rousseau

philosopher (1712)

Luigi Pirandello

author (1867)

Richard Rodgers

composer (1902)

Mel Brooks

writer, film director (1926)

John Elway

football player (1960)

John Cusack

actor (1966)