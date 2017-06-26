This Day In History — Transportation Innovation

June 26

1819

The bicycle was patented by W. K. Clarkson.

1843

Hong Kong was proclaimed a British crown colony.

1906

The first Grand Prix motor race was held in Le Mans, France.

1959

The St. Lawrence Seaway, connecting the Great Lakes and the Atlantic, was opened.

1963

President John Kennedy gave his, “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner) speech in West Berlin.

1976

The CN Tower in Toronto opened, then the world’s tallest free-standing structure.

2000

The first map of the human genome, which required decoding more than 3 billion biochemical “letters” of human DNA, is completed.

2003

Former South Carolina senator Strom Thurmond died at age 100.

Birthdays

Pearl S. Buck

1892–1973, American author, born in Hillsboro, W.Va., graduated Randolph-Macon Women’s College, 1914.

Bernard Berenson

art critic (1865)

William Lear

inventor (1902)

Babe Didrickson Zaharias

athlete (1911)

Claudio Abbado

conductor (1933)