This Day In History — Transportation Innovation rheitmann June 26, 2017 today June 26 1819 The bicycle was patented by W. K. Clarkson. 1843 Hong Kong was proclaimed a British crown colony. 1906 The first Grand Prix motor race was held in Le Mans, France. 1959 The St. Lawrence Seaway, connecting the Great Lakes and the Atlantic, was opened. 1963 President John Kennedy gave his, "Ich bin ein Berliner" (I am a Berliner) speech in West Berlin. 1976 The CN Tower in Toronto opened, then the world's tallest free-standing structure. 2000 The first map of the human genome, which required decoding more than 3 billion biochemical "letters" of human DNA, is completed. 2003 Former South Carolina senator Strom Thurmond died at age 100. Birthdays Pearl S. Buck 1892–1973, American author, born in Hillsboro, W.Va., graduated Randolph-Macon Women's College, 1914. Bernard Berenson art critic (1865) William Lear inventor (1902) Babe Didrickson Zaharias athlete (1911) Claudio Abbado conductor (1933)