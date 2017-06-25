This Day In History — Battle of Little Big Horn Occurs

June 25

1788

Virginia became the 10th state in the Union.

1876

Lt. Col. George A. Custer and all his men were killed by Sioux and Cheyanne Indians at the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana.

1950

Communist North Korean troops invaded South Korea, beginning the Korean War.

1951

The first commercial color TV program was transmitted by CBS from New York to Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, DC.

1991

Croatia and Slovenia proclaimed their independence from Yugoslavia, beginning the Yugoslavian civil war.

1997

Oceanographer Jacques Cousteau died.

2009

Michael Jackson, lifelong musician, pop singer, and superstar dies at age 50.

Birthdays

George Orwell

pseud. of Eric Arthur Blair

1903–50, British novelist and essayist, born in India.

Antonio Gaudí

architect (1852)

Robert Henri

painter (1865)

George Abbott

theatrical producer (1887)

James Meredith,

civil-rights leader (1933)