This Day In History — Battle of Little Big Horn Occurs rheitmann June 25, 2017 today June 25 1788 Virginia became the 10th state in the Union. 1876 Lt. Col. George A. Custer and all his men were killed by Sioux and Cheyanne Indians at the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana. 1950 Communist North Korean troops invaded South Korea, beginning the Korean War. 1951 The first commercial color TV program was transmitted by CBS from New York to Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington, DC. 1991 Croatia and Slovenia proclaimed their independence from Yugoslavia, beginning the Yugoslavian civil war. 1997 Oceanographer Jacques Cousteau died. 2009 Michael Jackson, lifelong musician, pop singer, and superstar dies at age 50. Birthdays George Orwell pseud. of Eric Arthur Blair 1903–50, British novelist and essayist, born in India. Antonio Gaudí architect (1852) Robert Henri painter (1865) George Abbott theatrical producer (1887) James Meredith, civil-rights leader (1933)