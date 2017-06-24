This Day In History — Extraterrestrial Encounters tmnstaff June 24, 2017 today June 24 1509 Henry VIII was crowned king of England. 1647 Early American feminist Margaret Brent demanded a seat and vote in the Maryland Assembly but was ejected from that body. 1675 King Philip’s War, the most devastating war between the colonists and Indians, began with Indians attacking the Swansea (Mass.) settlement. 1908 The 22nd and 24th president of the United States, Grover Cleveland, died in Princeton, N.J. 1947 Kenneth Arnold, an American pilot, reported seeing strange objects near Mt. Rainier, Washington. He described them as “saucers skipping across the water,” hence the term “flying saucers” was born. 1948 The Soviet Union began a blockade of Berlin. Allied forces responded with what would be known as the Berlin Airlift flying in more than 2 million tons of supplies over the next year. 1997 The U.S. Air Force released The Roswell Report, closing the case on the 1947 Roswell, N.M. incident concerning UFOs and alien bodies. 2011 New York passes a law to allow same-sex marriage, becoming the largest state that allows gay and lesbian couples to marry. 2012 Lonesome George, the last known Pinta Island Tortoise, died at a Galapagos National Park, making the subspecies extinct. Birthdays Jack Dempsey 1895–1983, American boxer, born William Harrison Dempsey in Manassa, Colorado. Sir John Ross arctic explorer (1777) Henry Ward Beecher clergyman (1813) Ambrose Bierce satirist (1842) John Ciardi poet (1916) Anita Desai writer (1937) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply