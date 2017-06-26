This essay on a topic in agriculture was researched and written by a student as part of a project in a senior animal science class at Fort Hays State University.

By Alysia Arnhold



Imagine it’s a perfect summer day, the sun’s out and the family is all home for the day. A family grill-out is the best way to enjoy the evening. Steaks are sizzling on the grill with the fat dripping off the sides, and the aroma is tempting. A quick cut to the middle of the steak confirms it – the perfect time to pull it off the grill. We all want our cookouts to be a success with our prized steaks seasoned to perfection. In order for our grill to be something no one will forget, we as consumers need to be educated on meat quality. With many options at the store, what is considered the best steak and what does the quality of the meat mean?

When a consumer visits the meat section, they are hit with the terms select, choice and, the best – prime. This label is telling the consumer the meat quality. Meat quality is determined by how much marbling or internal fat is in the steak. The meat sold in grocery stores are mainly lean or lower quality grades, relative to marbling.

“Most of the cuts of beef sold in grocery stores are lean. Nearly 70 percent of all red meat cuts sold today are considered lean according to criteria set forth by the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” said Dr. Kevin Campbell in his article “Red Meat and Your Heart Health: Can You Have Your Steak and Eat it Too?” The animals in these categories are harvested young, typically less than 48 months, before they are fully matured. Young animals can be grades prime through standard, but less than 30 months is ideal.

If the animal is between 30 and 48 months, the marbling needs to be higher in order to grade the same as the less than 30-month-old animals. If the animal is mature, over 48 months, the grades are commercial, utility, or cutter.

The differences between the quality grades are mainly based on the amount of intramuscular fat. “Prime is the highest quality of beef available,” according to an article on Grades of Meat from TheMeatWeEat.com website. “They have the most marbling and are sure to provide a wonderfully juicy and extremely tasty eating experience. The high level of marbling makes them great for grilling and other dry cooking methods.”

Prime cuts are hard to find in grocery stores and are typically used in high-end restaurants or specialty stores.

Choice cuts have less marbling than prime cuts. There are usually three different choice options: high, average, and low. Consumers are still going to eat a tender, delicious, and juicy meal but less than prime cuts. These cuts are also great for grilling and dry cooking methods but require slightly more liquid when cooking. In grocery stores, this is a common cut on the shelf.

The lowest of the three grades from young animals is select. Select is classified as uniform and a leaner cut of beef; select is also fairly tender compared to the other grades. Extra measures will be needed to add flavor and moisture when cooking. Many recipes suggest that only the tender cuts (loin, rib, sirloin) should be cooked in dry heat; other cuts should be marinated or braised to increase the flavor and tenderness.

Store brand meats are commonly standard grade. These are still young animals but with hardly any marbling in the meat. The leanest cuts on the shelf will fit into this grade category. According to Modern Farmer when looking in a store, “Take your grocery store’s house brand of beef with a grain of salt, it is likely just ungraded beef with a flashy label like ‘Blue Ribbon Select.’ ” However, some store brands use high-quality beef and will show that on the label.

Marbling is mainly determined by what the animal eats. Animals fed grain tend to be more tender due to the higher amounts of intramuscular fat or marbling. Grass-fed fat is more yellow than in the grain-fed beef. Grass-fed cattle will have less marbling than grain-fed cattle. It is harder for animals to increase their fat when eating only grass, which is why grass-fed beef is leaner and will probably not reach the prime grade.

What is the significance of Angus beef? Angus isn’t necessarily any better than non-Angus beef. The Angus Association mainly uses this label on beef as a marketing tool. While Angus has good marbling scores, there are other breeds that are superior. For example, the Wagyu breed is well known for its marbling scores and its superior prime cuts.

Typically consumers will come in contact with select, choice, or standard cuts of meat at the store. Some consumers will seek out prime cuts at a high-end restaurant, with the fat melting into the steak and tenderizing it. Others prefer the leaner, grass-fed beef. Whichever your preference is, just know that beef quality is an important part in determining what cut of meat you will be eating for your next cookout. It may be the deciding factor as to who is Master of the Grill.

Alysia Arnhold, a 2014 Hays High School graduate, is a senior majoring in animal science at Fort Hays State University. She is the daughter of Bruce and Arlene Arnhold, Hays.