Today In History — "Dorothy" passes away; Meryl Streep Is Born tmnstaff June 22, 2017 today June 22 1815 Napoleon abdicated his throne for the second time after his defeat at Waterloo. 1870 The U.S. Justice Department was created. 1874 Dr. Andrew Still became the first to practice osteopathy. 1943 W.E.B. DuBois became the first black member of the National Institute of Letters. 1944 President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the G.I. Bill of Rights. 1969 Singer-actress Judy Garland died. 1987 Actor-dancer-singer Fred Astaire died. 2011 Legendary Boston crime boss, James "Whitey" Bulger is found and arrested by federal authorities in Santa Monica, Calif. Birthdays Meryl Streep 1949–, American actress, born in Summit, N.J. Julian Sorell Huxley biologist, author (1887) Anne Morrow Lindbergh author (1906) Joseph Papp stage producer, director (1921) Bill Blass fashion designer (1922) Dianne Feinstein senator (1933) Kris Kristofferson composer (1936)