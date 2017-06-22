Today In History — “Dorothy” passes away; Meryl Streep Is Born

June 22

1815

Napoleon abdicated his throne for the second time after his defeat at Waterloo.

1870

The U.S. Justice Department was created.

1874

Dr. Andrew Still became the first to practice osteopathy.

1943

W.E.B. DuBois became the first black member of the National Institute of Letters.

1944

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the G.I. Bill of Rights.

1969

Singer-actress Judy Garland died.

1987

Actor-dancer-singer Fred Astaire died.

2011

Legendary Boston crime boss, James “Whitey” Bulger is found and arrested by federal authorities in Santa Monica, Calif.

Birthdays

Meryl Streep

1949–, American actress, born in Summit, N.J.

Julian Sorell Huxley

biologist, author (1887)

Anne Morrow Lindbergh

author (1906)

Joseph Papp

stage producer, director (1921)

Bill Blass

fashion designer (1922)

Dianne Feinstein

senator (1933)

Kris Kristofferson

composer (1936)