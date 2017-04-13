HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men’s Basketball head coach Mark Johnson announced the signing of Nyjee Wright for the 2017-18 season on Thursday (Apr. 13). A native of Wichita, Kan., Wright is currently a senior at Derby High School. He finished as one of the top scorers in the school’s history.

A 5-foot, 10-inch point guard, Wright had a big senior season averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He buried a career-best 51 3-point field goals for the season as well. With his performance, Wright earned Kansas Class 6A All-State Second Team honors by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA), Topeka Capital-Journal, and Wichita Eagle. He will compete in the KBCA All-Star Game this summer. He was also named to the All-State, All-Classes Top 30 by Sports in Kansas. As a junior in 2015-16, he was an All-State Second Team selection in Class 6A by Sports In Kansas, a Third Team selection by the Topeka Capital-Journal, and an honorable mention selection by the Wichita Eagle.

Wright finished with 1,120 points in his career at Derby, second on the school’s all-time scoring list. He saw a big increase in his scoring production the last two years of high school. After averaging 7.6 and 7.5 points per game his first two years, Wright averaged 16.4 points as a junior, then 20.5 as a senior. Over 86 career high school games, he averaged 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. His best numbers in both of those categories happened as a senior, pulling down 5.4 rebounds per game and dishing out 4.4 assists per game.

“We are very excited to have Nyjee sign with our program,” said Johnson. “He is a person of good character and a good student, the type of player we want in our program. He has been coached well under Derby head coach Brett Flory and we look for Nyjee to make a big impact on our program in the years to come.”

Wright will once again team with FHSU guard Aaron Nicholson. Entering his third year with the Tiger program, Nicholson was a teammate of Wright’s at Derby High School.