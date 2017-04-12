Today In History Fort Hays State Athletics April 12, 2017 today April 12 1861 The Civil War began when Fort Sumter was attacked. 1862 James J. Andrews led the raiding party that stole the Confederate locomotive “The General,” inspiring the 1926 Buster Keaton movie. 1945 President Franklin Roosevelt died. 1955 The polio vaccine of Dr. Jonas Salk was called “safe, effective, and potent.” 1961 Soviet cosmonaut Yuri A. Gagarin became the first human in space and also the first human to orbit the earth in a spacecraft. 1981 The first space shuttle, Columbia, took its first test flight. 1983 Harold Washington was elected Chicago’s first African-American mayor. 1999 Arkansas federal judge Susan Webber Wright found President Clinton in contempt of court for lying about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky. Birthdays Henry Clay American statesman (1777) William Martin Conway English explorer, art historian (1856) Otto Meyerhof physiologist (1884) Montserrat Caball chemist (1899) Lily Pons coloratura soprano (1904) Herbie Hancock jazz musician (1940) Tom Clancy novelist (1947) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply