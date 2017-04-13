Fort Hays State University’s Students for Life will be hosting the annual Light in the Dark 5k Glow Run from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28. The run will start on the patio of FHSU Memorial Union.

Registration is $20 for an individual and $50 for a team of four. Prices increase to $25 per person at 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 14. T-shirts will be given to all participants who sign up by the first registration deadline. Students for Life will use proceeds to educate the FHSU community on pro-life resources and to bring speakers to campus.

For more information on the event or to register, visit FHSU Students for Life on Facebook or go to

https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Hays/LightintheDark5K?embedild2=MZxzuc5f