Holocaust survivor, Gene Klein, will be at the Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center on April 13th at 7:00 pm. Audiences will hear about Klein’s experiences and learn about the importance of empathy and compassion in an imperfect world.

Klein and his entire family were taken to Auschwitz in the spring of 1944. The family was held prisoners in Auschwitz for an entire year and witnessed a number of the atrocities that shaped the way that we remember World War II. It is because of these experiences that Klein desires to inspire and educate.

This event was made possible by the Center for Civic Leadership’s Embrace Difference programming campaign, alongside the History Departments National Campus Leaders’ Summit. It is free and open to the public, so be sure to join us.