The 2017 Fort Hays State University football schedule has been released, and the Tigers will face many similar teams and MIAA opponents from recent years. The regular season will consist of the same teams the Tigers faced in 2016. Luckily, the Tigers went 7-4 in the regular season last season, and went on to finish 8-4 after defeating Eastern New Mexico in the Heart of Texas Bowl. Three of their four losses were to teams ranked in the top 25 nationally. Fort Hays also went 4-1 at home last year. The Tigers sole home loss was to #1 nationally ranked Northwest Missouri State, who went on to finish 15-0 and win the Division II national championship. Their schedule will feature six home games and five away. With a familiar schedule, FHSU should be ready to accept the challenge.

2017 Schedule

*Missouri Southern | Thursday, August 31 | 7:00 PM

Central Missouri | Thursday, September 7 | 7:00 PM

*Central Oklahoma | Saturday, September 16 | TBA

Northeastern State | Saturday, September 23 | 2:00 PM

*Lindenwood | Saturday, September 30 | TBA

Pittsburg State | Saturday, October 7 | 7:00 PM

Washburn | Saturday, October 14 | 2:00 PM

*Missouri Western | Saturday, October 21 | 1:00 PM

Emporia State | Saturday, October 28 | 2:00 PM

*Northwest Missouri State | Saturday, November 4 | 1:30 PM

Nebraska-Kearney | Saturday, November 11 | 2:00 PM

* denotes away game

In 2016, the Tigers lost to #16 Central Missouri (17-34), Washburn (24-30), #10 Emporia State (16-24), and #1 Northwest Missouri State (7-28).

For TMN, I’m Tristan Sasse