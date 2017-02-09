Today in History: Thursday, February  09, 2017
AP Highlight in History:
On Feb. 9, 1950, Sen. Joseph McCarthy, during a speech in Wheeling, W.Va., charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists. (The Wisconsin Republican never provided any evidence to substantiate his claims.)
  

AP Photo/Herbert K. White

 
On this date in:
1773 William Henry Harrison, the ninth president of the United States, was born in Charles City County, Va.
1825 The House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.
1861 The Provisional Congress of the Confederate States of America elected Jefferson Davis president and Alexander H. Stephens vice president.
1942 Daylight-saving “war time” went into effect in the United States, with clocks turned one hour forward.
1943 The World War II battle of Guadalcanal in the southwest Pacific ended with an American victory over Japanese forces.
1964
 

AP Photo

 
1971 Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon.
1984 Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov died less than 15 months after succeeding Leonid Brezhnev.
2002 Britain’s Princess Margaret, the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 71.
2009 New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez admitted he took banned substances from 2001 to 2003.
Video
Highlights of This Day in History
Today’s Birthdays:
Singer-songwriiter Carole King turns 75 years old today.
 

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

 
Name Profession Age
Roger Mudd Broadcast journalist 89
J.M. Coetzee Nobel Prize-winning author 77
Joe Pesci Actor 74
Alice Walker Author (“The Color Purple”) 73
Mia Farrow Actress 72
Jim Webb Former U.S. senator, D-Va. 71
Judith Light Actress (“Who’s the Boss?”) 68
Travis Tritt Country singer 54
Julie Warner Actress 52
Ziyi Zhang Actress (“Memoirs of a Geisha”) 38
Actor Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) turns 41 years old today.
 

AP Photo/Richard Shotwell

 

