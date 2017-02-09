FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State ranked No. 16 in the nation, wraps up the dual season on Thursday (Feb. 9) when it heads north to take on No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney. The Tigers enter the matchup at 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the MIAA, while the Lopers sport a record of 15-6 overall and 3-1 in the conference. Wrestling is set to begin at 7 pm inside UNK’s Cushing Coliseum.

There will be no live video or stats available for the dual due to UNK hosting MIAA women’s and men’s basketball contests at the Health & Sports Center simultaneously.

Participating in the final dual of his career for the Tigers is the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, Jon Inman. He is a three-time national qualifier and has 132 career wins. This season he has managed to put together an outstanding 19-1 record.

In addition to Inman, a trio of redshirt-freshman have been key to the team’s success this season. The combination of Brandon Ball, Greg Tooley and Christian Lance have been haunting opponents all season long. Ball, the No. 10 ranked wrestler at 141 pounds, currently sits at 28-4 on the year and is second on the team in wins. Tooley, who sits at 18-3 on the year, has rarely had a close match this year with 11-of-18 wins coming via pin or technical fall. Lance, the No. 9 ranked wrestler at 285 pounds, leads the Tigers in wins on the year and is currently sporting a record of 37-4.

The Loper lineup is as lethal as any in the country. They are represented by six nationally ranked wrestlers, with three among the top three in their respective weight classes. Heavyweight Kevin Barrett, ranked No. 3, is tied for the team lead with 26 wins. Close behind him is the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 157 pounds, Destin McCauley, who has 25 wins.

Following the dual Thursday, the Tigers will be back in Kearney on Sunday (Feb. 12) for the MIAA Championship Tournament.