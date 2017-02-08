FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State opens a two-game homestand on Thursday night when it takes on Northeastern State at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm. Rob Davis is on the verge of scoring 1,000 points as a Tiger, needing just one basket of any sort to reach the mark.

Davis enters the game with 999 points in his two-year career with the Tigers. He has a total of 1,897 points in his collegiate career, which includes two years at Pratt (Kan.) Community College. Davis continues to lead the MIAA in scoring at 22.9 points per game and has scored 30 or more points seven times this season. He ranks 15th nationally in scoring and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage.

The Tigers are coming off a pair of big road wins last week at Emporia State and Washburn to move into a tie for sixth in the MIAA standings at 7-6. The Tigers are only two games back of second place and one game back of fourth in the standings. Northeastern State comes into this game tied for last in the conference at 2-11. NSU is only 3-18 overall. The Tigers will face one of the teams in front of them on Saturday, Central Oklahoma, currently tied for second at 9-4.

Emir Sabic had his best performance of the season in the win over Washburn this past Saturday. He scored a career-high 15 points on a tremendous 5-of-6 shooting effort from beyond the 3-point line. JaQuan Smith produced his second double-double of the season in that contest with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Hadley Gillum is the only other Tiger besides Davis averaging double figures in scoring, currently at 12 points per game.

Montre’ Williams is the only Northeastern State player averaging double figures in scoring at 13.4 points per game. The RiverHawks are on an eight-game losing streak with their last win on January 5.