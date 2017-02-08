FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team returns home this weekend for a pair of crucial MIAA contests. First up, the Tigers will face off with Northeastern State Thursday evening (Feb. 9) at 5:30 p.m. inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Tigers carry a 16-6 record overall this season, sitting in sixth place in the conference standings with a 7-6 mark in league play. FHSU is three games out of fourth place and a bye in the first round of the MIAA Tournament, and two games clear of ninth place and going on the road in the first round. Northeastern State comes in on an eight-game losing streak, playing to a 6-15 record this year and a 2-11 mark in the MIAA. The RiverHawks have won just one game since the calendar turned to 2017.

Fort Hays State leads the all-time series, 7-3, winning all three games played in Hays. The Tigers are 7-2 against the RiverHawks under Tony Hobson. Fort Hays State has won six-straight games in the series, the longest winning streak for either team.

The Tigers are looking to bounce back after their first regular season home loss since 2014, breaking a 44-game regular season winning streak at home. FHSU followed the loss with a 1-1 record on the road last week, including a thrilling one-point victory over Washburn Saturday, 61-60.

Nikola Kacperska led the Tigers with 13 points in the win over WU, draining four three-pointers, one off her career high. The senior has averaged 10.3 points per game over the last six games, leading the team with 10.2 ppg in conference games. Jill Faxon paces the team with 11.8 per game this season, while Tatyana Legette scores a team-best 11.7 points per contest inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. Emma Stroyan continues to be one of the best shot blockers in the league, swatting two shots in each of the last three games.

The RiverHawks average 62.2 points per game, last in the conference. Rylie Torrey leads the squad with 17 points per game, fourth-best in the MIAA. NSU is also last in the league with 33.2 rebounds per night, led by Mary Jane Buschmann’s 5.7 boards each outing.