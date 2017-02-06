Fort Hays State men’s track and field had a solid weekend at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb., and the UNK Invitational in Kearney, Neb.

In Lincoln, the Tigers were impressive as they saw two provisional marks hit, and two school records were broken. One of the runners to hit a provisional mark was Dillando Allotey in the 200-meter dash. Despite finishing 18th overall, Allotey hit the provisional mark at 21.71 seconds, though it was not his best of the year. He ranks sixth nationally with his best effort of the season.

Brett Meyer also hit a provisional mark, with his in the 800-meter run. Meyer’s eight place finish at 1:53.18 was short of his 1:52.54 set earlier in the year. Meyer has slid to 19th on the national performance list, so he may need to improve on his best time of the year to get to the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Newcomer Decano Cronin broke a third school record in just as many meets when he claimed second place in the 600-meter run. Cronin’s time of 1:19.29 broke Michael Kinuthia’s record of 1:21.48. And in the 4×400, the combination of Allotey, Meyer, Cronin and Israel Barco broke the 23-year old school record of 3:19.30 as they combined for a time of 3:18.24. Though not quite a provisional, it’s the 35th-best effort in the nation this year.

In Kearney, Jake Morrow hit a provisional mark of 15-feet, 3.5-inches in the pole vault. He now ranks 36th on the national performance list. Sophomore, Layton Werth picked up the win in the mile with a time of 4:29.55 and junior Kyle Comstock took home first place in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.63 seconds.

The Tigers will hit the track again next week when they head to Seward, Neb. on Friday (Feb. 10) for the Concordia Indoor Invitational.