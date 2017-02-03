FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – With a national audience tuning in, the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team will look to return to the win column Saturday evening (Feb. 4) against Washburn. First tip inside Lee Arena in Topeka, Kan. is set for 5 p.m. The FHSU-WU doubleheader is a part of the NCAA Division II Basketball Showcase and will be broadcast live on espn3.com.

The Tigers and Ichabods are right in the middle of the pack in the MIAA standings, with WU one game in front of the Black and Gold in sixth place. Fort Hays State is 15-6 overall and 6-6 in league play, while the Ichabods head into the weekend 14-7 overall and 7-5 in the MIAA.

Fort Hays State has hit a rough patch of late, losing four of its last five games. The Ichabods have played nine games in 2017, going 5-4 after alternating wins and losses each game. The Tigers knocked off WU in overtime earlier this season in Hays, 67-64. FHSU trailed by as many as 11 in that contest before rallying in the fourth quarter.

Washburn leads the all-time series, 46-31, including a 24-15 edge in games played in Topeka. The Tigers are 6-11 against the Ichabods under Tony Hobson. Fort Hays State has won four-straight games in the series, its longest winning streak since 1976-79. The Tigers are 1-6 in Topeka with Hobson at the helm.

Jill Faxon raised her scoring average to 11.9 points per game after leading the Tigers with 19 in Wednesday’s loss at Emporia State. The Ichabods counter with three players averaging in double figures, led by Alyxis Bowens’ 11.4 points each night.

The Tigers will return home next weekend to face off with both MIAA Oklahoma schools. First up is a meeting with Northeastern State Thursday (Feb. 9) at 5:30 p.m.