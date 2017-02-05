U-Wire

Washington, D.C. February 1, 2017 –Since 2007, ESA Foundation has provided more than $800,000 in scholarships for next generation of gaming innovators. Created by the American entertainment software industry, the ESA Foundation works to make a positive difference in the lives of America’s youth by providing scholarships to the next generation of industry innovators and supporting charitable organizations and schools that leverage entertainment software and technology. ESA Foundation is primarily supported by proceeds from its signature annual fundraiser, Nite to Unite and other charitable initiatives. For more information, please visit ESA Foundation’s website or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) Foundation scholarship program today announced it is accepting applications for its Computer and Video Game Scholarship Program for the 2017-18 academic school year.

ESA Foundation aims to enhance education and encourage diversity in the computer and video game industry. Each year, ESA Foundation awards up to 30 scholarships of $3,000 each to women and minority students pursuing video game-related degrees. Since the program’s inception, ESA Foundation has awarded more than 260 scholarships to students.

“My ESA Foundation scholarship is a pathway for me to make an impact on the gaming industry in ways that have yet to be discovered,” said past scholarship recipient Anna Nguyen.

Scholarships are offered for full-time undergraduate study at accredited four-year colleges and universities in the USA. Current high school seniors, college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are eligible to apply.

International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), an independent scholarship administration company, manages the online application. Eligible applicants are evaluated on academic performance, academic honors, career plans and goals, extracurricular activities and special circumstances such as military service. Finalists are selected by an independent jury of industry experts.

Learn more at ESA Foundation Scholarship. The deadline to apply is April 27, 2017.