With the spring semester kicking off, students have the opportunity to look ahead for their future by attending the Spring Career-Internship Fair on Wednesday, February 8, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The goal of the fair to “provide an informal professional setting to expose students of all majors and all class levels to careers, internships and full time employment” according to the Career Services webpage. Underclassmen are encouraged to start research on potential employers and how their majors fit with those jobs,

Juniors are encouraged to seek internship and practicum opportunities. Seniors and Graduate Students can use this Career Fair to meet potential employers who are hiring full time positions after graduations

Freshman through seniors and graduate students are invited to attend the fair where many potential employers will be in attendance. Employers in attendance are looking for Computer Science, INT, MIS, and Media Studies Majors, but several organizations will be attendance looking to hire ALL majors. Some participants are listed below:

Boot Hill Casino & Resort

*Carrico Implement Company, Inc.

Emporia State University Graduate School

*Farm Credit of Southern Colorado

Farmers Alliance Mutual Insurance

Farmway Coop Inc.

Gilmore Solutions

HaysMed

*Meredith Corporation – KCTV/KSMO

(*Indicates employer’s first time attending a FHSU Career Fair)

For a full list of organizations in attendance, you can visit http://www.fhsu.edu/career/fairs/emplreg/.

It is recommended that students dress professional and to bring several copies of their resume to be handed to employers.