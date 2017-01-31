Have a presentation coming up? Got a conference to attend? Forsyth Library has got you covered! The first of three sessions will be held on February 1st in the South Study Area in Forsyth Library, covering how to win over reviewers. Featuring speaker Avin Cruz, learn what reviewers are looking for, what criteria they use, and what category you should enter. Everyone is welcome to attend, KAMS students, undergrads, and grad students are all encouraged to attend.

Make sure to check out the subsequent sessions on February 8th (Creating a Winning Poster) and April 12th (How to Win Over the Crowd). Also be on the look out for more events hosted the Forsyth Library and The Learning Commons.

Remember! Forsyth Library, 3:30 pm, in the South Study Area. For more info, you can check out the library’s page at http://www.fhsu.edu/library/tlc/present

For TMN, I am Chris Jacobs.