Allocations are funds that nonbusinesses can get to help them. The Student Government Association has a website that allows them to get the funds that they need. All they need to do is go to http://www.fhsustudents.org/ and it’s that simple.

SGA will even help businesses consult to help them get what they need. All they’d have to do is click on get funding and then go to the allocations tab to fill out a form. Businesses or clubs without funding on campus can also submit waiver requests for trips too.

Student Organizations may receive up to $1,000 from the Appropriations fund in an academic year. Student Organizations who receive allocations funding for the current academic year are not eligible to receive funds from this account.

Forms must be submitted by 12:00PM on Wednesday for a hearing to be scheduled at that week’s Appropriations Committee meeting.

