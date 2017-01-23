10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW TRUMP WILL BEGIN HIS FIRST WEEK IN WHITE HOUSE

The president is packing it with meetings that suggest he’s keeping an open ear, including talks with congressional leaders and a breakfast and listening session with business leaders.

2. VIOLENT STORMS LEAVE 18 DEAD, DESTROY HOMES IN US SOUTH

The enormous system that spun off apparent tornados scattered destruction in communities from Mississippi to Georgia.

3. SAMSUNG BLAMES DEFECTS IN BATTERIES FOR DEVICE FIRES

Samsung’s mobile division president, Koh Dong-jin, ruled out any problems with other aspects of the Note 7, either in its hardware or its software.

4. SYRIA TALKS FOCUSED ON CEASE-FIRE START IN KAZAKHSTAN

The Russia- and Turkey-backed meeting will be the first between Syria’s warring sides in a year and is expected to focus on consolidating a shaky truce that has been in place since Dec. 30.

5. TRUMP PROPERTIES WORLDWIDE FACE TERROR RISK

Criminal gangs or militants could target buildings bearing his name in gold, abduct workers associated with his enterprises for ransom or worse.

6. WHO FACES A MOMENT OF TRUTH ON SECRETARY OF STATE VOTE

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida must decide whether to provoke the new president’s wrath by opposing his secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson.

7. SANCTIONS SOUGHT AGAINST VENEZUELAN OFFICIALS FOR FOOD CORRUPTION

The calls by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle come in response to an AP investigation that found trafficking in hard-to-find food has become big business in Venezuela.

8. CALIFORNIA COMMUTERS FACE MESSY DRIVE AFTER INTENSE STORMS

Flash flood watches and warnings are in effect for swaths of greater Los Angeles and across Southern California where multiple roads were closed or blocked by fallen trees.

9. WHY TYPEWRITERS HAVE SURVIVED THIS LONG IN INDIA

Outdated government regulations help the typewriter cling to life – but the end is near.

10. WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN THE SUPERBOWL

While much of the attention between now and the NFL championship game on Feb. 5 in Houston will be focused on Brady vs. Ryan, the truly key matchup could be Atlanta’s score-at-will offense.