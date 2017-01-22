FHSU Sports Information Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Fort Hays State women’s track and field squad competed at the Deloss Dodds Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 21). The Tigers turned in four fourth-place finishes.

The 4 x 400 team of Kelly Wycoff, Peri Lange, Kylee Poague and Yamoudji Diarra combined for a fourth-place finish with a time of 4:08.41. Wycoff was fourth in the 200 meters at 25.61 seconds. Courtney Nemechek placed fourth in the 800 meters in 2:33.42. Selam Ball was fourth in the pole vault at 11 feet, 2.25 inches.

The Tigers are scheduled to compete at the Pittsburg State Invitational next Saturday (Jan. 28) in Pittsburg, Kan.

