By: Jordan Hester

Students will now have access to affordable clothing on campus during the 2017 spring semester without leaving campus.

Felix Albl noticed a need on campus. He saw that some students at Fort Hays State University didn’t have access to affordable business professional clothes needed for professional assignments or interviews with potential employers. Tailored 4 Tigers was born.

The goal of Tailored for Tigers is to provide Fort Hays State University Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship as well as Fort Hays State University students with affordable essential clothes necessary for the employment search, business presentation, and activities while completing their degree.

Students will be able to find clothes in a store in the library. This store will be open 5 hours a day and students will be able to make appointments to but first, Tailored 4 Tigers needs the help and donations to stock their inventory. Donations can be taken to McCartney Hall as well as Big Creek Crossing.

Alumni and Donors away from Hays can send their donations to:

Tailored for Tigers c/o Felix Albl 501 S Campus Drive, MC 105-C Hays, KS 67601

The best way to keep up to date is by liking their facebook page: Tailored 4 Tigers or follow them on Twitter @Tailored4Tigers.