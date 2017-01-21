The Moss Thorns Gallery at Fort Hays State University will be having its annual Faculty Art Exhibition. It will display the work of the FHSU Art Department’s faculty. Some notable faculty entries include works by Alan Craven, Joel Dugan, and many others. Multiple mediums of art will be shown. Come join and support the faculty on January the twentieth. The Faculty Art Exhibition will be located at the Moss Thorns Gallery in Rarick Hall. The show will last from 7pm to 9pm. All are welcome and admission will be free.

For TMN, I am Shannon Mahon.