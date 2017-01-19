On this date in: 1736 James Watt, inventor of the steam engine, was born in Scotland. 1807 Robert E. Lee, the commander-in-chief of the Confederate armies, was born in Stratford, Va. 1809 Author Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston. AP Photo 1861 Georgia seceded from the Union. 1943 Rock singer Janis Joplin was born in Port Arthur, Texas. 1944 The federal government relinquished control of the nation’s railroads after settling a wage dispute. 1955 A presidential news conference was filmed for TV for the first time, with the permission of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. 1979 Former Attorney General John Mitchell was released on parole after serving 19 months in federal prison for Watergate-related crimes. 1981 The United States and Iran signed an agreement paving the way for the release of 52 Americans held hostage for more than 14 months. 2001 In a deal sparing himself possible indictment, President Bill Clinton acknowledged for the first time making false statements under oath about Monica Lewinsky; he also surrendered his law license for five years. 2006 An unmanned NASA spacecraft blasted off on a 3 billion-mile journey to Pluto. 2010 In a major upset, Republican Scott Brown captured the U.S. Senate seat held by liberal champion Edward Kennedy for nearly half a century as he defeated Democrat Martha Coakley in a special election.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer-actress Dolly Parton turns 71 years old today. AP Photo/Charles Sykes Name Profession Age Fritz Weaver Actor 91 Tippi Hedren Actress (“The Birds”) 87 Robert MacNeil Journalist 86 Michael Crawford Actor, singer 75 Dan Reeves Football coach 73 Ann Compton Broadcast journalist 70 Paula Deen TV chef 70 Desi Arnaz Jr. Actor 64 Paul Rodriguez Comedian 62 Stefan Edberg Tennis Hall of Famer 51 Trey Lorenz R&B singer 48 Drea de Matteo Actress (“The Sopranos”) 45 Frank Caliendo Comedian, impressionist 43 Jodie Sweetin Actress (“Full House”) 35 Shawn Johnson Gymnast 25 Actress Katey Sagal turns 63 years old today. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill