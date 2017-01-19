FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State looks to snap a two-game skid on Thursday (Jan. 19) when it plays at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Mo. Game time is set for 7:30 pm. The Tigers enter at 9-6 overall, 3-4 in the MIAA, while the Griffons enter at 6-11 overall and 2-6 in the MIAA.

The Tigers are coming off an 86-69 loss at Nebraska-Kearney a week ago and enters Thursday’s contest with a week of rest. FHSU has slipped to 10th in the conference standings and looks to gain ground when they take on an MWSU tied for second-to-last in the conference.

The Griffons picked up two consecutive conference wins, defeating Missouri Southern and Southwest Baptist, before taking a loss at Central Missouri on Monday. MWSU dropped its first five conference games of the season. Cole Clearman is the top scorer at 16.2 points per game, while two others average double figures as well.

Rob Davis continues to lead the team and MIAA in scoring at 23.3 points per game. He also leads the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (.539) and ranks second in overall field goal percentage (.569) and free-throw percentage (.899). Davis ranks ninth in the nation in scoring average. Next in line for the Tigers in scoring is Hadley Gillum, adding 13.2 points per game with four double-doubles on the season in points and rebounds. JaQuan Smith is the top rebounder on the team at 6.7 per game, which ranks seventh in the MIAA, and he ranks fifth in the conference in blocked shots per game (1.3).