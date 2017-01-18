Fort Hays State University named Blake Reynolds as the head coach of the Women’s Soccer Team last Wednesday. After four years at Kansas Wesleyan University, Reynolds comes to Hays with a 108-42-19 record with 8 years of head coaching experience under his belt. Reynolds previously coached at Midland University (Neb.) for four years before his stint at Kansas Wesleyan. He has coached the past 8 years at the NAIA level and is excited to step into the NCAA Division II level. He is welcomed to Hays with excitement from the players and community and is excited himself to coach the Lady Tigers who finished this past season in the Central Region Final with a record of 15-5-3. On Tuesday, January 17 at 5pm, an official press conference was held at Cunningham Hall in Hays, KS.

