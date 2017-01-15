FHSU Sports Information Department

KEARNEY, Neb. – The 18th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team moved to 3-4 overall on the season after going 2-2 on Saturday (Jan. 14) at the Midwest Duals, hosted by Nebraska-Kearney. The Tigers dropped their first match to Colorado Mesa by the score of 31-11 but bounced back with consecutive wins over Western State and New Mexico Highlands by the scores of 24-15 and 31-10 respectively. In the final match of the day, the Tigers dropped the dual with Chadron State 32-10.

Box Scores

Colorado Mesa 31, Fort Hays State 11

Fort Hays State 24, Western State 15

Fort Hays State 31, New Mexico Highlands 10

Chadron State 32, Fort Hays State 10

The No. 9 ranked wrestler at 285 pounds, Christian Lance, was the best performer for the Tigers on the mat, the only FHSU wrestler to go undefeated on the day. With the four wins, Lance has now hit 30 wins for the season as he is sporting a 30-3 record on the year.

Brandon Ball was another Tiger that performed well on the mat for the FHSU at 141 pounds. The 7th-ranked Ball went 3-1 on the day dropping his only match in the opening dual to Colorado Mesa’s Daniel Salazar. Salazar was the 12th-ranked wrestler in the nation coming into the event.

Greg Tooley also went 3-1 on the day and won his final three matches, pushing his record to 13-2 on the year. Tooley dropped his first match of the day to Payton Tawter, the No. 9 wrestler in the nation, before responding with three straight major decisions for the Tigers.

Josh Martinez (133), Micquille Robinson (174) and Rakim Dean (184) each added two wins on the day for the Tigers, while Jacob Kay (149), Kyler Mick (165) and Austin Brandt (197) each picked up a win. The Tigers get back to action on Sunday (Jan. 22) when they host the Kansas Cup, looking for a four-peat in the event.