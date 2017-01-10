FHSU Sports Information Department The 18th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team looks to pick up its first dual win of the season on Thursday (Jan. 12) when they welcome Colorado Mines to Gross Memorial Coliseum at 7 pm. The Tigers are currently 0-2 to kick off the 2016-17 dual season, while the Orediggers enter at 2-1 overall. Leading the way for FHSU is the combination of redshirt-freshmen Brandon Ball and Christian Lance. Ball, who is the No. 7 wrestler at 141 pounds, currently sits second on the team in wins after putting together a 19-3 start to the season. Lance, the No. 9 heavyweight wrestler in the nation, leads the team in wins with a record of 26-3. Another redshirt-freshman who has seen success in the FHSU lineup this season is 157-pounder Greg Tooley. Tooley has put together a solid showing his first varsity season with an overall record of 9-1. The Orediggers have one ranked wrestler on their squad this season in the likes of 149-pounder Jacob Gerkin, who is slotted ninth-best in the nation with a 7-4 record. Below are projected lineups for both teams. Fort Hays State 125 – Conrad Cole, Fr. (9-10) 133 – Matt Mejia, Fr. (2-1) 141 – #7 Brandon Ball, R-Fr. (19-3) 149 – Jacob Kay, Jr. (13-8) 157 – Greg Tooley, R-Fr. (9-1) 165 – Kyler Mick, Fr. (0-1) 174 – Micquille Robinson, R-So. (17-10) 184 – Rakim Dean, Jr. (16-9) 197 – Austin Brandt, Fr. (10-7) 285 – #9 Christian Lance, R-Fr. (26-3) Colorado Mines 125- Matt Lavengood 133- Noah Au-Yeung 141- Lukas Erickson 149- #9 Jacob Gerken 157- Ethan Ruby 165- Keenan Willits 174- Robert Gambrell 184- Ben Krantz or Anthony Spallino 197- Brandon Saunders 285- Jake Feldman ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply