FHSU Sports Information Department

The 18th-ranked Fort Hays State wrestling team looks to pick up its first dual win of the season on Thursday (Jan. 12) when they welcome Colorado Mines to Gross Memorial Coliseum at 7 pm. The Tigers are currently 0-2 to kick off the 2016-17 dual season, while the Orediggers enter at 2-1 overall.

Leading the way for FHSU is the combination of redshirt-freshmen Brandon Ball and Christian Lance. Ball, who is the No. 7 wrestler at 141 pounds, currently sits second on the team in wins after putting together a 19-3 start to the season. Lance, the No. 9 heavyweight wrestler in the nation, leads the team in wins with a record of 26-3.

Another redshirt-freshman who has seen success in the FHSU lineup this season is 157-pounder Greg Tooley. Tooley has put together a solid showing his first varsity season with an overall record of 9-1.

The Orediggers have one ranked wrestler on their squad this season in the likes of 149-pounder Jacob Gerkin, who is slotted ninth-best in the nation with a 7-4 record.

Below are projected lineups for both teams.

Fort Hays State

125 – Conrad Cole, Fr. (9-10)

133 – Matt Mejia, Fr. (2-1)

141 – #7 Brandon Ball, R-Fr. (19-3)

149 – Jacob Kay, Jr. (13-8)

157 – Greg Tooley, R-Fr. (9-1)

165 – Kyler Mick, Fr. (0-1)

174 – Micquille Robinson, R-So. (17-10)

184 – Rakim Dean, Jr. (16-9)

197 – Austin Brandt, Fr. (10-7)

285 – #9 Christian Lance, R-Fr. (26-3)

Colorado Mines

125- Matt Lavengood

133- Noah Au-Yeung

141- Lukas Erickson

149- #9 Jacob Gerken

157- Ethan Ruby

165- Keenan Willits

174- Robert Gambrell

184- Ben Krantz or Anthony Spallino

197- Brandon Saunders

285- Jake Feldman