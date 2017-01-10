U-Wire

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi—the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary honor society—is now accepting applications for its 2017 award programs. These awards include Fellowships, Study Abroad Grants, Literacy Grants and Love of Learning Awards. The awards provide funds for graduate study, continuing education, professional development, literacy initiatives and studies abroad.

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff, and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in North America and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff, and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society’s mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.” For more information, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.

Since 1933, Phi Kappa Phi’s award programs have recognized members and students on its chapter campuses for outstanding academic achievement. Currently, $1.4 million is awarded each biennium. Last year the organization recognized over 280 individuals.

Programs now accepting applications include:

Study Abroad Grants: 50 grants of $1,000 each will be awarded to both members and non-members studying abroad. The deadline to apply is February 15.

Literacy Grants: Grants of up to $2,500 are available to Phi Kappa Phi chapters and individual members seeking funding for literacy initiatives. The deadline to apply is April 1.

Love of Learning Awards: One hundred awards, at $500 each, are available to help fund post-baccalaureate studies and professional development for members. The deadline to apply is April 1.

Fellowships: Six Fellowships of $15,000 each and 51 Fellowships of $5,000 each are available to members entering their first year of graduate or professional study. The deadline to apply varies by chapter. Contact your local chapter for deadline information.

For more information including eligibility requirements and application instructions for each program, please visit Phi Kappa Phi.