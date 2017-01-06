FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – Although Central Missouri led early and rallied late, the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team did enough in the heart of Thursday night’s contest to defeat the Jennies, 69-59. The win moves the Tigers to 12-2 on the season and 3-2 in MIAA play, while UCM dips to 10-2 and 3-1 in conference action.

Head coach Tony Hobson reached 100 MIAA victories with the win, reaching the milestone in less than nine seasons. Hobson averages more than 12 conference wins per season.

The Tigers have now won five straight against UCM, the longest streak for either team in the series. Thursday’s loss was the first for the Jennies since November 11, breaking up a 10-game winning streak. UCM was held to 59 points, its worst performance of the year.

Fort Hays State struggled out of the gate, missing its first eight field goals to help UCM build an early five-point lead. Nikola Kacperska, Madison Mittie and Jill Faxon hit three-pointers on three consecutive possessions to take the lead for good late in the first quarter, 12-10.

The three-point barrage opened up an 18-2 run for the Tigers, stretching the lead to 24-12 midway through the second quarter. Central Missouri was limited to just six field goals in the first half, helping the Tigers extend the lead as high as 17.

The Black and Gold added six quick points late in the half when Faxon nailed a trey from the left side. Sarah Pimentel poked the ball away as UCM was advancing up the floor, with the ball ending up in Faxon’s hands again in nearly the same spot. The senior pulled up and drilled her third three-pointer of the game just 13 seconds later.

The teams battled back and forth in the third quarter, trading blow for blow. Taylor Rolfs drilled a three-pointer off a pass from Carly Heim with 66 seconds remaining in the frame, giving the Tigers their largest lead of the game, 55-33.

That lead would prove to be just enough, with the Jennies roaring back in the final quarter but never getting within one possession. After scoring the final four points of the third, UCM closed within six with an 18-2 run. The Tigers were 1-of-9 over that six-plus minute stretch, while the Jennies were 6-of-7 from the field. A three-pointer from Paige Redmond, the games’ leading scorer with 22, narrowed the gap to five with just under four minutes to play. After shooting just 53.8 percent (7-of-13) from the charity stripe for the majority of the game, the Tigers hit 8-of-9 down the stretch to seal the victory. Four of the free throws were taken after a pair of technical fouls on Jennies coach Dave Slifer.

Fort Hays State forced 16 UCM turnovers, one less than the Jennies’ season high. The only stat line in favor of the visitors was rebounds, with UCM grabbing 49 boards to the Tigers’ 41.

Faxon led the Tigers with 17 points, adding two steals and two assists. Tatyana Legette grabbed 10 boards, reaching double-digits on the glass for the fourth time. Kacey Kennett also drilled a trio of long range efforts, contributing 14 points. Emma Stroyan made her presence known on defense, blocking three shots.

The Tigers will wrap up their seven-game homestand Saturday against Southwest Baptist at 2 p.m.