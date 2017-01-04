FHSU Sports Information Department

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State holds steady as they remain tied as the 18th-ranked team in the nation according to the Division II Coaches Association Poll, released Wednesday (Jan. 4). Tied with FHSU is Augustana, which moved up from the 23rd spot, and UNC-Pembroke, which jumped three places from the previous poll.

In the individual rankings, 197-pound senior Jon Inman jumped two places and now sits as the No. 2 wrestler at 197 pounds. Despite suffering a minor injury last time out, Inman is the only Tiger to remain undefeated this season posting an unblemished 14-0 record. The No. 2 slot is the highest for Inman’s career as he was ranked sixth all last season at 184 pounds and kicked the 2016-17 campaign off at No. 4.

Another Tiger wrestler remaining in the national rankings is 141-pounder Brandon Ball. He is the No. 7 wrestler in his weight class and has been a constant in the FHSU lineup this season. The redshirt-freshman is currently second on the team in wins, posting a 19-3 record this season.

A new Tiger added to the rankings this time around is heavyweight Christian Lance who debuts at No. 9 with the new release. Lance, who has been a force this season for the Tigers, leads the team with 25 wins and has dropped just three bouts this season.

Division II Wrestling Rankings (January 4, 2016)