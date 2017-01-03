FHSU Sports Information Department

LILBURN, Ga. – For the third consecutive week, the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team is receiving votes in the WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ Poll. The latest edition of the Top 25 was released Tuesday (Jan. 3) by the organization. The Tigers received seven points in the voting process.

It is the fifth time the Tigers have been listed in the poll this season, reaching as high as 25th in the poll after their 6-0 start.

Fort Hays State is one of five MIAA schools recognized in the latest release. Emporia State climbed to second in the poll after defeating Pittsburg State, with the Gorillas dipping to No. 6. Central Oklahoma fell one spot to No. 20 after losing its first game of the season. Central Missouri, FHSU’s next opponent, is also listed in the receiving votes category, seven slots ahead of the Tigers.

Nine schools representing the Central Region are listed in the poll, including those also receiving votes, three more than the next-closest region (Southeast).

The Tigers will return to conference action this week when they host Central Missouri and Southwest Baptist. First up is a Thursday evening (Jan. 5) duel with the Jennies, with first tip set for 5:30 p.m.

Below is the WBCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll for January 3, 2017.

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Record Points Last Week 1 Ashland (22) (14-0) 598 1 2 Emporia State (12-1) 556 5 3 Virginia Union (2) (9-0) 512 6 4 Bellarmine (10-1) 490 4 5 Angelo State (10-0) 486 7 6 Pittsburg State (11-1) 485 3 7 Alaska-Anchorage (10-0) 476 8 8 California (Pa.) (11-1) 444 2 9 Colorado State-Pueblo (13-0) 422 9 10 Lincoln Memorial (11-0) 405 10 11 California Baptist (13-2) 362 11 12 Drury (11-2) 297 14 13 Arkansas Tech (7-1) 267 15 14 Winona State (12-2) 261 16 15 Seattle Pacific (11-1) 228 13 16 Lewis (11-2) 200 17 17 Bentley (11-3) 194 12 18 Wheeling Jesuit (9-1) 186 18 19 Columbus State (8-0) 156 23 20 Central Oklahoma (11-1) 104 19 21 Grand Valley State (9-3) 98 21 21 North Georgia (10-1) 98 24 23 Clayton State (9-2) 80 22 24 Minnesota State-Moorhead (11-1) 71 RV 25 Northern State (10-2) 65 25

Dropped Out: No. 20 Florida Southern (8-4).

Receiving Votes: Eckerd (10-2) 52; Saint Mary’s, TX (11-2) 29; Adelphi (11-2) 28; Simon Fraser (12-2) 24; Queens, NY (10-3) 17; Central Missouri (10-1) 17; Regis, CO (10-2) 11; West Florida (9-2) 11; Limestone (7-3) 10; Anderson, SC (8-2) 9; Glenville State (9-1) 8; Caldwell (10-3) 7; Fort Hays State (11-2) 7.