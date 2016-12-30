FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team will ring in the new year with its final non-conference tune-up Saturday afternoon when Kansas Christian College makes the trip to Hays. Tipoff between the Tigers and Falcons is set for 2 p.m. inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. Upper-level tickets buy one, get one FREE for the New Year’s Eve doubleheader against KCC.

The Tigers (10-2, 2-2 MIAA) would finish their regular season non-conference schedule with a perfect 9-0 record with a win Saturday, a feat accomplished five times by Tony Hobson in his tenure as head coach at Fort Hays State. FHSU has never faced off with the Falcons, a program in its first year of existence. KCC enters the weekend 5-8 record overall.

Jill Faxon leads the squad with 11.3 points per game, with three other Tigers scoring nine or more points per contest. Tatyana Legette leads the team with 7.5 rebounds each night, scoring 9.8 points per game. Freshman Kacey Kennett averages 9.5 points per outing, making at least two three-pointers seven times so far this season. Nikola Kacperska scores right at nine points per game while leading the team with 38 assists and 23 steals