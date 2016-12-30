FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State gets back to action after a two-week break when it hosts Kansas Christian College on Saturday (Dec. 31) at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays. Head coach Mark Johnson looks for his 200th win at home in the non-conference tilt that begins at 4 pm. FHSU enters at 7-4 overall, while Kansas Christian is 6-9 overall.

The Tigers have dominated at home under Johnson as he sports a 199-37 record inside the coliseum, a win percentage of .843, which matches the all-time win percentage of the Tigers at the coliseum (576-107). Johnson is 311-142 overall at FHSU.

Kansas Christian just began programs for basketball this year. The Falcons have played a variety of NCAA and NAIA teams outside of their conference play in the Association of Christian College Athletics (ACCA).

Rob Davis leads FHSU and the MIAA at 24.0 points per game. He ranked eighth in the nation in points per game as of December 20. For a brief time, Davis led NCAA Division II in total points scored with his current 264, but FHSU has not played an official game since December 14. In an exhibition for FHSU at Colorado, Davis scored 29 points, all in the second half. The mark set a new record for points scored in any half at Coors Events Center since the game counted for Colorado. He has scored 30 or more points in four games this season. Davis ranks fourth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.561).

Hadley Gillum ranks second on the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game and has three double-doubles to his credit this year in points and rebounds. He adds 6.3 rebounds per game. JaQuan Smith is the team leader in rebounding at 7.2 per game, while Kyler Kinnamon dishes out a team-best 3.2 assists per game.