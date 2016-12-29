On this date in: 1170 Archbishop Thomas Becket was murdered in Canterbury Cathedral in England. 1808 Andrew Johnson, the 17th president of the United States, was born in Raleigh, N.C. AP Photo 1845 Texas was admitted to the union as the 28th state. 1851 The first American Young Men’s Christian Association was organized, in Boston. 1890 U.S. troops killed as many as 400 Sioux Indians at Wounded Knee, S.D. 1916 Gregory Rasputin, the monk who had wielded powerful influence over the Russian court, was murdered by a group of noblemen. 1940 Germany began dropping incendiary bombs on London during World War II. 1996 War-weary guerrilla and government leaders in Guatemala signed an accord ending 36 years of civil conflict. 1998 Khmer Rouge leaders apologized for the 1970s genocide in Cambodia that claimed 1 million lives. 1999 The Nasdaq composite index closed above 4,000 for the first time, ending the day at 4,041.46. 2007 The New England Patriots became the first NFL team in 35 years to finish the regular season undefeated when they beat the New York Giants 38-35 to go 16-0.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Patricia Clarkson turns 57 years old today. AP Photo/Dan Steinberg Name Profession Age Inga Swenson Actress (“Benson”) 84 Tom Jarriel Broadcast journalist 82 Mary Tyler Moore Actress 80 Marianne Faithfull Rock singer 70 Ted Danson Actor (“Cheers”) 69 Paula Poundstone Comedian 57 Sean Payton Football coach 53 Andy Wachowski Director (“Matrix” films) 49 Jude Law Actor 44 Mekhi Phifer Actor (“ER”) 42 Diego Luna Actor 37 Actor Jon Voight turns 78 years old today. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello